UNSC alarmed by increasing presence of Daesh in Afghanistan

AMN / WEB DESK

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is alarmed by the increasing presence of Daesh in Afghanistan. According to Khaama Press, an Afghan digital news agency, the council has said urgent international collaboration is needed to counter this threat to global security.



The Under-Secretary-General of the Office of Counter-Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov, said Daesh had acquired American weapons within Afghanistan and the group’s attacks on both the Taliban officials and security forces and international targets have grown in complexity, raising significant concerns.

Voronkov said that close to 20 terrorist groups are presently operational in Afghanistan. Failing to contain their influence could pose a grave security threat to the region and the global community. “The situation in Afghanistan is growing increasingly complex, with fears of weapons and ammunition falling into the hands of terrorists now materializing, he cautioned. The in-country operational capabilities of Daesh’s so-called Khorasan province – sanctioned as ISIL-K – has reportedly increased, with the group becoming more sophisticated in its attacks against the Taliban and international targets,” Voronkov’s seventeenth report on the Daesh threat warned about the risk to global peace and security, as per Khaama Press.