Pakistan security forces kill 3 terrorists associated with TTP in northwest of country

In Pakistan, security forces killed three terrorists associated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) yesterday during an operation in a troubled tribal province in the northwest of the country bordering Afghanistan. Sources claim that after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces in the South Waziristan tribal territory, they engaged in a firefight. The security forces launched a massive search operation to find the criminals after the gunfight. Earlier, six Pakistani soldiers and four terrorists were killed when the TTP militants attacked a convoy of security forces in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.