Unrest grows in Bangladesh as protesters demand President Shahabuddin resignation

AMN / WEB DESK

Demand for the resignation of Bangladesh’s president Mohammed Shahabuddin intensified yesterday over his remarks on the resignation of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 05, this year. Several hundred protesters attempted to break through the security barriers in front of the Bangabhaban, an official residence of the president, around 8:30 o’ clock on Tuesday.

Five people, including two journalists, were injured during a clash as joint law enforcers tried to block a group of protesters from entering Bangabhaban.

In a recent interview with a journalist, President Mohammed Shahabuddin mentioned that he heard Sheikh Hasina resigned from her position as Prime Minister; however, he has no documentary evidence to confirm this, including any resignation letter. He stated, “I have failed to obtain the resignation letter despite numerous attempts. Perhaps she did not get the time.”

The Law Adviser of the interim Government of Bangladesh Asif Nazrul took up the issue and said on Monday that the president has made a self-contradictory statement, saying, “he does not have the resignation letter of Sheikh Hasina”. He further said that the President himself in his address to the nation in presence of chiefs of the three forces at 11.20 pm on August 5 said “The former prime minister has submitted his resignation letter to him and he accepted it’. So by saying he doesn’t have the resignation letter of the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the President has made a self-contradictory statement”.

The President Mohammed Shahabuddin was elected unopposed on 13 February 2023. He took office for a five-year term on 24 April 2023.