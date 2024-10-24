4 Dead in terrorist attack Outside Turkish Aerospace Industries in Ankara

TV GRAB

AMN / WEB DESK

Two terrorists who attacked Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) facilities in the capital Ankara were “neutralized,” while four people were killed and 14 were injured, a top official announced Wednesday evening, according to Anadolu agency.

“In the terrorist attack on the TAI Kahramankazan facilities, two terrorists have been neutralized. Unfortunately, we have four martyrs, and there are 14 injured, three of them are severly wounded,” said the country’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the terrorist attack, stating: “I condemn this heinous attack on facilities of The Turkish Aerospace Industries. We have four martyrs, 14 injured,” Erdogan said.

Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz condemned the attack, saying, “This heinous act targets Türkiye’s successes in the defense industry.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also condemned the attack, underlining that Türkiye would continue fighting “resolutely against all terrorist elements, both inside and outside the country, and the powers that support them.”

“In the upcoming period, we will keep strengthening our national defense capabilities and never allow those targeting Türkiye, along with their proxies, to achieve their ambitions over our country,” Fidan said on X.

In another message of condemnation, President Erdogan’s chief advisor Akif Cagatay Kilic said: “We will not never and ever allow terrorist organizations to disrupt the unity and solidarity of our country, both inside and outside.”

The country’s Defense Minister Yasar Guler expressed Ankara’s determination on its fight against terrorism.

“We will not rest until the last terrorist is neutralized, and we will avenge this act and their pain in kind. Everyone will see this,” Guler told reporters.

“We will not rest until the last terrorist is neutralized, and we will avenge this act and their pain in kind. Everyone will see this.”

Following the terrorist attack, the country’s Defense Industry Agency President Haluk Gorgun and his delegation, as well as the general manager of the TAI left the SAHA EXPO in Istanbul for Ankara.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, and Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli all condemned the attack.

Yerlikaya called on the public to rely on statements from official sources for the latest developments.

Türkiye’s Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir said that the country will not take a step back from the defense industry and the “National Technology Initiative journey.”

“Technology Initiative and our defense industry are the keys to a fully independent Türkiye,” he said.

The country’s Justice Minister also condemned the attack, saying: “An investigation has been launched by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office regarding the treacherous terrorist attack, with one chief prosecutor and eight public prosecutors assigned to the case.”

NATO chief expresses solidarity with Türkiye after terrorist attack in Ankara

NATO’s secretary general on Wednesday expressed solidarity with Türkiye after a terrorist attack on the facilities of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in the capital Ankara.

“Deeply concerning reports of dead and wounded in Ankara. NATO stands with our Ally Turkey,” Mark Rutte said on X.

“We strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and are monitoring developments closely,” Rutte added.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X that people had been killed and wounded people in the attack.

He called on the public to rely on statements from official sources for information on the latest developments.

Security forces, firefighters, and paramedics were dispatched to the area.

It was reported that the defense firm’s personnel were directed to shelters for security reasons.