India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Inaugurates Pravasi Parichay 2024 in Riyadh

AMN / RIYADH

Pravasi Parichay, the 2024 edition of the Embassy’s flagship diaspora engagement event, was inaugurated by Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan at the Embassy Auditorium in Riyadh.

The week-long cultural celebration commenced with a specially curated event titled “Classical Languages of India,” aimed at highlighting the rich linguistic diversity of the country. Minister of State for External Affairs, Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh, extended a welcome message on the occasion, further emphasizing the importance of such initiatives.

The Indian community in Saudi Arabia actively participated, presenting a unique play that featured all 11 classical languages of India: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, Odia, Pali, Prakrit, and Sanskrit. The play, which combined narration, poetry recitals, conversations, dances, and songs, was deeply appreciated by the audience. The poetry recital in Pali and Prakrit particularly captivated the attendees.

Additionally, the event featured a quiz and a painting exhibition by women artists, adding further cultural depth to the inaugural day.

Pravasi Parichay, launched last year by the Embassy of India in partnership with Indian diaspora associations in Saudi Arabia and the Diaspora Engagement Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, has quickly become a significant cultural celebration. The first edition was held in October and November of 2023.