Defence minister of Singapore calls on President Murmu

Oct 23, 2024

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Defence Minister of Singapore, Dr Ng Eng Hen called on the President of India, Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan Tuesday (October 22, 2024).

Welcoming Dr Hen to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President said that India and Singapore have a rich history of bilateral cooperation, which has been further boosted by the recent visit of Prime Minister Modi to Singapore and the conclusion of the 2nd round of India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable meeting.  She was happy to note that the relationship has been elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The President congratulated Singapore for successfully co-hosting the maiden ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise, and conveyed best wishes to the armed forces of both sides for the upcoming series of joint exercises.

The President also noted the need for closer collaboration between defence R&D teams of both countries, to benefit from the latest expertise and technological advancements in the defence domain.  

