University of Houston to provide financial help to students affected by COVID-19

WEB DESK

In US, University of Houston, which houses many students from India, has re-launched its emergency fund to assist students facing unexpected financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cougar Emergency Fund is designed to offer as much as 1,500 US Dollars in support to eligible students for school-related costs to keep them enrolled and on track despite financial hardship caused by the pandemic.

With classes being delivered online through the summer, some students are struggling with technology needs such as access to Wi-Fi and new software requirements, while others have lost income from work stoppages.

Eligible students include those currently enrolled in undergraduate or graduate courses who are in good standing, with priority given to those enrolled full time. The fund is administered through the UH Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid.