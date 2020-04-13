Italy reports lowest coronavirus death toll in 3 weeks

WEB DESK

Italy yesterday reported its lowest coronavirus death toll in more than three weeks, confirming trends showing that the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe’s worst-hit nation had peaked.

The 431 new deaths reported by the civil protection service were the lowest since March 19. Italy’s death toll now stands at 19,899, officially second behind the United States.

The number of people currently showing COVID-19 symptoms is still growing, but the number of people receiving emergency care is dropping, the data showed.