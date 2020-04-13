59 Indians among 2,532 COVID-19 patients in Singapore

WEB DESK

Singapore has reported 233 new coronavirus cases reported yesterday taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the city-state to 2,532. The number includes 59 Indians working in Singapore. The death toll in the country stands at eight.

Meanwhile, the authorities further tightened circuit breaker measures to control the spread of the deadly disease, recommending that commuters wear masks on public transport and closing all beaches. Markets will also refuse entry to people not wearing face masks and food outlets will face fines if their workers do not wear masks or face shields.

During the circuit breaker period, which lasts from April 7 to May 4, Singaporeans are to leave their homes only for essential activities such as buying food and groceries.