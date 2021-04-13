United States expresses serious concerns over China’s actions directed against Taiwan

WEB DESK

The United States has expressed serious concerns over China’s actions directed against Taiwan. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said that it would be a serious mistake for anyone to try to change the status quo in the western Pacific by force. In a televised interview Mr. Blinken added that the increasingly aggressive actions by China are a real concern to the US and has a commitment to Taiwan and towards ensuring sustained peace and security in the Western Pacific. The Taiwan relations Act seeks to maintain peace, security, and stability in the Western Pacific. It also seeks to further the continuation of commercial, cultural, and other relations between the US and Taiwan.Washington and Beijing have seen a spike in tensions over Taiwan recently. On Thursday, China blamed the US for tensions after an American warship sailed close to Taiwan. The White House in turn said that it was keeping a close watch on increased Chinese military activities in the Taiwan Strait.