7 Killed as bus Falls Into River in J&K
President appoints Sushil Chandra as new Chief Election Commissioner of India
COVID Updates: Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in India
Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi suggesting ways to control COVID menace
इंडियन आवाज़     13 Apr 2021 09:04:54      انڈین آواز

United States expresses serious concerns over China’s actions directed against Taiwan

WEB DESK

The United States has expressed serious concerns over China’s actions directed against Taiwan. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said that it would be a serious mistake for anyone to try to change the status quo in the western Pacific by force. In a televised interview Mr. Blinken added that the increasingly aggressive actions by China are a real concern to the US and has a commitment to Taiwan and towards ensuring sustained peace and security in the Western Pacific. The Taiwan relations Act seeks to maintain peace, security, and stability in the Western Pacific. It also seeks to further the continuation of commercial, cultural, and other relations between the US and Taiwan.Washington and Beijing have seen a spike in tensions over Taiwan recently. On Thursday, China blamed the US for tensions after an American warship sailed close to Taiwan. The White House in turn said that it was keeping a close watch on increased Chinese military activities in the Taiwan Strait.

SPORTS

Hockey: Dominant India outplay Argentina 3-0 in the FIH Pro League

HPL 2020-21 - M86 - Men ARG v IND 11/4/21,Argentina, Capital Federal Location: CENARD PHOTO: Rodrigo Jarami ...

Kiren Rijiju inaugurates KICE in Rowing in Srinagar

AMN Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurated the Khelo India Centre of Excellence in Rowing in Srinag ...

خبرنامہ

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

The Indian Awaaz