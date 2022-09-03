FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Sep 2022 10:43:28      انڈین آواز

United States announces hosting first-ever US-Pacific Island Country Summit

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The United States announced hosting the first-ever US-Pacific Island Country Summit in the last week of this month amid the growing influence of China in the Indo-Pacific region. According to the announcement made by the Biden administration yesterday, the Summit will be held in Washington from 28th to 29th September The White House said in a statement that US President Joe Biden will host the Summit. it added the Summit will demonstrate the United States deep and enduring partnership with Pacific Island countries and the Pacific region that is underpinned by shared history, values, and people-to-people ties.

Notably, the announcement came a week after the United States accused Beijing of expanding its nuclear arsenal and claimed the extreme buildup process could harm the stability of the Indo-Pacific region. Addressing a press conference in Indonesia last week, US Indo-Pacific Commander, Admiral John Aquilino said China is the only country that is expanding its nuclear arsenal and it had 300 nuclear silos going in.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

NRAI names 48-member contingent for Rifle/Pistol World Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi, 02 September : The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI)& ...

Durand Football: Northeast United FC end campaign with a win 

Harpal Singh Bedi NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) overpowered Sudeva Delhi 2 – 0 in their last league match ...

Kalyan Chaubey first player to be elected President of AIFF

HSB / New Delhi Former goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey on Friday became the first player to be elected as preside ...

خبرنامہ

پاکستان میں سیلاب: اقوامِ متحدہ نے 16 کروڑ ڈالر ہنگامی امداد کی اپیل کر دی

WEB DESK اقوامِ متحدہ نے پاکستان میں سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے نم ...

نوئیڈا میں چالیس منزلہ ٹوئین ٹاور کو، تعمیراتی قوانین کی خلاف ورزی کی وجہ سے منہدم کر دیا گیا

سپریم کورٹ کی ہدایت کے بعد اتر پردیش کے گوتم بدھ نگر ضلع میں آ ...

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سے پاک قرار دیا ہے

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سےپاکODF Plus ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart