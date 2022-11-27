Union Territory of Ladakh doubles remunerations of Leh, Kargil Hill members

AMN

Union Territory of Ladakh has doubled the remuneration of the members of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils in Leh and Kargil. Celebrating Constitution Day yesterday, the UT Administration hiked the remuneration and emoluments to the Councillors.

Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils are district-level democratic institutions that involve decentralization of the planning process with the involvement of people at the grass root level. Leh Hill Council came into existence in 1995 through Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Act. However, Kargil set up the Hill Council in 2003. This hike includes Constituency Allowances of forty thousand rupees, and telephone and medical allowances of ten thousand rupees each. However, the salary and allowances of the Chairman/CEC and ECs of the Leh and Kargil Hill Councils shall continue to be governed in terms of the Order issued by the Ladakh Affairs Department by the J&K in 2017.