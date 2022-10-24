FreeCurrencyRates.com

Union Minister V Muraleedharan alleges Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan is insulting SC for political gains

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister V Muraleedharan has alleged that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is tarnishing the image of the Judiciary and insulting the Supreme Court for political gains. Mr Muraleedharan said, his comments attributing to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for implementing the Supreme Court order are contemptuous and undermine the wisdom of the Judges.

The Minister said, instead of correcting wrong-doings, Pinarayi Vijayan is agitating against Kerala Governor. Mr Muraleedharan said, the Chief Minister has disgraced the Kerala society by waging war against Kerala Governor, who has been striving only to protect autonomy of Kerala Universities. He said, the people of Kerala feel ashamed to have such a dispensation of Power.

