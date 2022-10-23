Union Minister Ajay Bhatt visits Northern Command Headquarters at Udhampur

AMN

Minister of State for Defence and Tourism, Ajay Bhatt on Saturday visited Northern Command Headquarters at Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. Mr. Bhatt interacted with senior officers and deliberated upon various defence-related issues.

He also laid a wreath at the Dhruva War Memorial to pay homage to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the nation. The Minister flagged off the ‘Shaurya Diwas Motorcycle Rally’ which has been organised to commemorate 75 years of historic landings of army troops at Srinagar in 1947-48 War.

The rally will culminate at National War Memorial, New Delhi on 27th of October. Mr. Bhatt appreciated the spirit and motivation of troops deployed in J&K and Ladakh and praised all ranks for their unconditional and selfless service to the Nation.