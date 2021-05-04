Union Home Ministry seeks report from West Bengal govt on violence in state

AMN

Union Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from West Bengal government on the violence in the state after assembly election results. Many people were killed and score others injured in the violence unleashed allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers in several parts of the state. Home Ministry has written a letter to the Bengal government seeking a report on the incidents of BJP candidates being allegedly attacked after the election results.

Violence and arson have been unleashed in various parts of West Bengal with miscreants allegedly torching the houses and damaging the properties of BJP leaders who contested the assembly elections. Three people were allegedly killed at Jamalpur in East Bardhaman district in a clash between BJP and TMC. The BJP has claimed that the clash erupted after some TMC supporters started to vandalize the house of party worker Asis Dastidar. His mother Kakali Dastidar also died during the clash. Houses and vehicles of some BJP candidates were attacked and a party office at Arambagh was set ablaze.

The vehicle of Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated the TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, was also attacked. The BJP has accused the Trinamool workers of the violence, but the ruling party leaders denied any connection with the incidents. At Natabari, BJP candidate Mihir Goswami’s car was also damaged. He won the election against senior TMC leader Rabindranath Ghosh from the same constituency. BJP office at Arambagh was set ablaze after the party’s candidate Madhusudan Bag defeated TMC’s Sujata Mondal by around 7,100 votes.