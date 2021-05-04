1500 Pressure Swing Adsorption, oxygen generation plants being developed

Bangladesh lockdown extended till May 16, buses to operate within district
Govt issues guidelines for ‘Production Linked Incentive Scheme for the Food Processing Industry’
Indonesia records two cases of highly infectious Covid-19 variant
4th consignment of medical supplies containing 60 ventilators arrives from UK to India
IPL: Match between KKR and RCB rescheduled after 2 players tested positive for COVID-19
04 May 2021

Union Home Ministry seeks report from West Bengal govt on violence in state

AMN

Union Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from West Bengal government on the violence in the state after assembly election results. Many people were killed and score others injured in the violence unleashed allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers in several parts of the state. Home Ministry has written a letter to the Bengal government seeking a report on the incidents of BJP candidates being allegedly attacked after the election results.

Violence and arson have been unleashed in various parts of West Bengal with miscreants allegedly torching the houses and damaging the properties of BJP leaders who contested the assembly elections. Three people were allegedly killed at Jamalpur in East Bardhaman district in a clash between BJP and TMC. The BJP has claimed that the clash erupted after some TMC supporters started to vandalize the house of party worker Asis Dastidar. His mother Kakali Dastidar also died during the clash. Houses and vehicles of some BJP candidates were attacked and a party office at Arambagh was set ablaze.

The vehicle of Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated the TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, was also attacked. The BJP has accused the Trinamool workers of the violence, but the ruling party leaders denied any connection with the incidents. At Natabari, BJP candidate Mihir Goswami’s car was also damaged. He won the election against senior TMC leader Rabindranath Ghosh from the same constituency. BJP office at Arambagh was set ablaze after the party’s candidate Madhusudan Bag defeated TMC’s Sujata Mondal by around 7,100 votes.

جمعیت علماءبہار کے صدر و مدرسہ قاسمیہ اسلامیہ گیا کے مہتمم قاری معین الدین قاسمی کا انتقال ﻿

پٹنہ : جمعیت علماءبہار کے صدر و جامعہ قاسمیہ گیا کے مہتمم اکا ...

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

