UNICEF Afghanistan not to observe World Children’ Day today

WEB DESK
UNICEF Afghanistan says, it will not observe #WorldChildrensDay today by keeping all its digital platforms closed, in solidarity with Afghan children, who are facing challenges related to humanitarian crisis.
WEB DESK
UNICEF Afghanistan says, it will not observe #WorldChildrensDay today by keeping all its digital platforms closed, in solidarity with Afghan children, who are facing challenges related to humanitarian crisis.
Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 19 November; World no 6, Jyothi Surekha Vennam clinched gold as Ind ...
AMN Two-time Olympic medallist P. V. Sindhu and former world No 1 Kidambi Srikanth stormed into the semi-fi ...
Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 18 November: Veteran sports commentator and football expert Novy Kapadia, is n ...
کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...
AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں تین زرعی قوانین کو واپ ...
‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...
Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...
WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...