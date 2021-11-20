3 Farm laws will be repealed, announces PM Modi; Asks farmers to call off agitation
14 people shot dead in anti-coup protests in Sudan, Doctors say
Withdrawal of farm laws impelled by ‘fear of elections’: Opposition
Gunmen kill 21 people in Nigeria
Farmer unions sees PM announcement as ‘Historic victory’
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Nov 2021 07:24:57      انڈین آواز

Kamala Harris Becomes First woman to get US presidential powers

Leave a comment
Published On: By

US Vice-President Kamala Harris became the first woman to – briefly – be given presidential powers while Joe Biden underwent a regular health check.

President Biden transferred power to Ms Harris for about 85 minutes, while he was placed under anaesthesia for a routine colonoscopy on Friday morning.

AMN / WEB DESK

The White House said Friday that Joe Biden had resumed his duties as U.S. president following a physical earlier in the day that required him to transfer the power of the presidency to the vice president.

In a statement, the White House said as part of the routine physical, the president underwent a colonoscopy that required him to be unconscious for a brief time. Under the Constitution, that required him to formally transfer his powers to Vice President Kamala Harris.

At a news briefing later Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president called Harris around 11:35 a.m. Washington time to let her know he was conscious, in good spirits and ready to resume his duties.

Psaki said medical experts were preparing a comprehensive written summary of the president’s health based on the physical examination, which would be released to the media later Friday.

The physical was the first of Biden’s presidency and was conducted at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland, just north of Washington.

Ms Harris temporarily took control of the US military and nuclear weapons. She carried out her duties from her office in the West Wing of the White House, officials said.

Ms Harris, 57, is the first woman – and the first black and South Asian American – to be elected US vice-president.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

India finish second with 7 medals including a gold at Asian Archery Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi New  Delhi, 19 November; World no 6, Jyothi Surekha Vennam clinched gold as Ind ...

PV Sindhu, K Srikanth storm into semi-final of Indonesia Masters Badminton Tournament

AMN Two-time Olympic medallist P. V. Sindhu and former world No 1 Kidambi Srikanth stormed into the semi-fi ...

Eminent Sports commentator and football expert Novy Kapadia is No More

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 18 November: Veteran sports commentator and football expert Novy Kapadia, is n ...

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم نے کیا تینوں زرعی قوانین واپس لینے کا اعلان

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں تین زرعی قوانین کو واپ ...

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz