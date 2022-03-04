UNHRC for probe into alleged human rights violations by Russian army in Ukraine

AMN/ WEB DESK

The UN’s top human rights body has voted overwhelmingly to appoint a three-person panel of experts to monitor human rights in Ukraine, where Russia launched military operations. The Human Rights Council voted 32-2, with 13 abstentions, to pass a resolution that was presented by many Western countries and others who have spoken out against Moscow’s attack on its neighbor.

Only Russia and Eritrea opposed the resolution, with China abstaining. The vote today was the culmination of an urgent debate called by Ukraine, during which most council members lambasted Russia. Many Western envoys sported blue or yellow ties, scarves, jackets or ribbons on their lapels, in a reference to the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Far-flung countries such as Gambia and Malaysia spoke out against the invasion.