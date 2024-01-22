UNGA President Dennis Francis arrives on a 5-day visit to India

AMN / WEB DESK

The President of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly Dennis Francis arrived in New Delhi this morning on a five-day visit to India.

Ministry of External Affairs said, the visit is an opportunity to advance India-UN ties and exchange views on India’s priorities and global challenges.

During the visit, Mr. Francis will hold talks with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on key multilateral issues of mutual interest.

He will also pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Mr. Francis will attend a round table on India’s advancements in Digital Public Infrastructure. He will also deliver a public address at the Indian Council of World Affairs on Multilateralism and Peace, Prosperity, Progress, and Sustainability on Wednesday.

Mr. Francis will also travel to Jaipur and Mumbai. In Mumbai, he will pay floral tributes at the 26/11 memorial. He will visit the National Stock Exchange and will address on New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism organized by the Observer Research Foundation.

On 26th January, on the occasion of Republic Day, Mr. Francis will participate as a State guest in the Republic Day Parade of Maharashtra.