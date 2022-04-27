Unemployment rate declined in India: Govt

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Ministry of Labour and Employment said that unemployment rate has declined in the country and Periodic Labour Force Survey data indicates that the Labour Force and WorkForce in the country has increased steadily during the financial year 2017-18 to 2019-20.

The Ministry said, it is further evident from the data that the increase in female labour force, as well as female worker population ratio in the same period, is higher compared to increase in male labour force and worker population ratio. The Ministry said, the Economic Survey 2021-22 estimates indicate there was an increase of four crore 45 lakh in employment during 2019-20 compared to 2018-19.