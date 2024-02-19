इंडियन आवाज़     20 Feb 2024 01:12:19      انڈین آواز
Under leadership of PM, India is progressing with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas: Rajnath Singh

AMN / LUCKNOW

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that under the leadership of the PM, the country is progressing with the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas. ”There is no section of the society which does not feel alone or feels left behind in some area. “Due to the strong foundation you have laid for India’s Vikas Bhawan in ten years, the public has full confidence that by your third and fourth term, the peak of this Vikas Bhawan will touch the sky,” he said.

Stressing that the whole country, including Uttar Pradesh, was progressing under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister’s approach of looking at any idea, event or issue differently put him in an altogether different category.

He said, “I want to reiterate that the Prime Minister’s approach of looking at any idea, event or issue differently puts you in a different category from other leaders. Where common public representatives see disaster, the Prime Minister’s vision inspires them to see opportunity. Where a common public representative sees a problem, the Prime Minister looks for a solution. While the common man focuses his attention on quick gains, the PM’s foresight makes him look at things from a long-term perspective of a thousand years to come. This is the reason why the Prime Minister appears as the most resplendent star in the world’s leadership sky”, Singh, also Lucknow MP, said at the inauguration of the ground breaking ceremony 4-0 here.

