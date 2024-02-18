ECI ready to conduct Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly elections simultaneously: CEC Rajiv Kumar

AMN / WEB DESK

The chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday said the ECI is fully prepared to conduct the upcoming Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly elections simultaneously. Election Commission of India delegation led by its chief Rajiv Kumar was briefing media in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

He added that there will be webcasting facilities in more than 50 per cent of polling stations in Odisha. The CEC said that out of 37,809 polling stations, there will be webcasting arrangements in 22,685 polling stations.

Informing media, Mr Kumar said some political parties have aired apprehensions that the administration is not neutral, and they favour the party in power. On the issue of allegations raised by political parties about government vehicles and ambulances being used to carry illegal items, including cash, the CEC assured on behalf of ECI that instructions have been issued to maintain absolute impartiality and transparency and to ensure a level playing field.

On the issue of pending cases in Supreme and High Courts on electronic voting machines (EVMs), Mr. Kumar replied that the Commission is waiting for the Courts’ decision. He said that whatever decision comes and whatever changes are required, the election commission will do it accordingly. Replying to a media query on electoral bonds received by political parties, the poll panel chief said it has always favoured transparency and would comply with the top Court’s order.