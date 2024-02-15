BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav elected Speaker of Bihar Legislative Assembly

AMN

Senior BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav was unanimously elected as the Speaker of Bihar Legislative Assembly today. The process of election was completed in a special meeting of state assembly convened today. Leaders of opposition and ruling parties congratulated him after the election.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and leader of opposition Tejaswi Prasad Yadav accompanied the new Speaker to the Chair. In his address to members, Mr. Yadav said he will try to run the House without any partiality and follow the Rules and Procedures of the House. A seventh time MLA Mr. Yadav represents the Patna Sahib assembly constituency. He has also held different departments in the state government.