Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan joins BJP

Just a day after quitting the Congress, Maharashtra’s former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan today joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Mr. Chavan joined the BJP in the presence of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Chief of Maharashtra BJP Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and Mumbai BJP Chief Ashish Shelar among others.

Mr. Chavan said the day marks the beginning of his new political career.

Ashok Chavan hails from Nanded district in the Marathwada region. He represented the Bhokar assembly seat and is also the former MP from the Nanded Lok Sabha constituency. Mr. Chavan’s exit from the Congress came days after two other prominent leaders Baba Siddique and Milind Deora quit the party.