BJP releases candidate list for Rajya Sabha election

AMN

The Bhartiya Janta Party BJP on Sunday announced its candidates from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The Rajya Sabha election will be on February 27. Former Congress leader RPN Singh who quit the Congress in 2022 has got a nomination from Uttar Pradesh.

Sushil Kumar Modi’s name is missing from the list but he posted on X that there are very few workers in the country who have been sent to all four houses in the country continuously for 33 years. “I will always be grateful to the party and will work as before,” Sushil Kumar Modi said congratulating Bhim Singh and Dharmsheela Gupta for the nomination from Bihar.

Here is the complete list
Bihar: Dr Dharmsheela Gupta, Dr Bhim Singh

Chhattisgarh: Raja Devendra Pratap Singh

Haryana: Subhash Barala

Karnataka: Narayana Krishanasa Bhandage

Uttar Pradesh: Sudhanshu Trivedi, RPN Singh, Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, Sadhna Singh, Amarpal Maurya, Sangita Balwant, Navin Jain

Uttarakhand: Mahendra Bhatt

West Bengal: Samik Bhattacharya

None of the Union ministers, whose terms are coming to an end, were named in the list which indicates that they may get fielded in the Lok Sabha election. However, the party is yet to name many candidates.

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who represents Karnataka in Rajya Sabha, and BJP chief spokesperson and media head Anil Baluni, the outgoing MP from Uttarakhand, have not been nominated.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday announced the names of journalist Sagarika Ghose, party leader Sushmita Dev and two others for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from the state.

