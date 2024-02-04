BJP launches Gaon Chalo Abhiyan

Staff Reporter

In a bid to bridge the gap between urban and rural areas BJP has launched the Gaon Chalo Abhiyaan. Under the campaign, party workers will go to seven lakh villages and all urban booths will take the work done by Narendra Modi government to the last person. Over 30 lakh party workers will participate in the Abhiyaan. The launch marked an auspicious beginning for the initiative, starting from the Palampur Assembly constituency in the State.

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda launched the ‘Gaon Chalo Abhiyan’ from the Jiya polling booth of Bhawarna in Kangra district yesterday. He also held a booth meeting with the villagers and interacted with the women of the self-help group. The programme is being run at the national level under the leadership of Kisan Morcha.

Mr. Nadda also took a keen interest in models of local products made by the villagers. He also briefed the people about the Gaon Chalo Abhiyan. Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur and other senior party leaders were present on the occasion.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched the Gaon Chalo campaign in Uttar Pradesh also today. The party will run this campaign in the State till the 11th of February. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Party State President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, State Government Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and all party officials, senior leaders and workers will stay in the villages during this campaign and apprise the public about the welfare schemes of the Central Government being run under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During this campaign, party workers will stay for 24 hours at the village level in rural areas and the booth level in urban areas. They will also undertake a door-to-door campaign to send the message of Viksit Bharat to the last person in the society.