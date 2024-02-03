DK Suresh has no right to remain MP, questions Congress leaders’ ‘silence’: BJP

@BJP4India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the remarks made by Congress leader DK Suresh, saying he has no right to remain an MP even for a minute.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Friday, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said he is openly talking of breaking India which is violating his oath of protecting the country’s unity and sovereignty. Mr Prasad said before contesting an election and after winning it, anyone takes oath of allegiance to the Constitution and the country’s unity and sovereignty.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, Mr Prasad targeted I.N.D.I.A. bloc allies for maintaining a conspicuous silence over his shameful and unconstitutional comments.

In a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, the BJP leader said he is supposedly working to unite the country but has now disowned the comments of his party’s MP.