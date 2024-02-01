इंडियन आवाज़     01 Feb 2024 02:57:55      انڈین آواز
Former Kerala MLA PC George’s Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) party merge with BJP

Former Kerala MLA P C George has merged his Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) party with BJP. The merger took place in the presence of  Union Ministers V Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar and senior Party leader Prakash Javadekar at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

On the occasion, Mr. Muraleedharan told the media that the move will strengthen the forces that support Prime Minister Narendra  Modi in the coming elections. He claimed that Mr PC George joining the BJP will debunk the malicious propaganda of the Kerala government, which falsely portrays the BJP as anti-minority.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Javadekar said alleged that Congress has lost its credibility and claimed that the CPM and LDF government in Kerala now revolves solely around corruption, crime, liquor, lottery, and drugs. He said citizens of Kerala have seen how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has helped Kerala, and millions of people have benefited under Prime Minister Modi’s schemes.

