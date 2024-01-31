BJP Chief J P Nadda chairs party’s National General Secretaries meeting

BJP President J.P. Nadda chaired the party’s National General Secretaries meeting in New Delhi yesterday. BJP General Secretaries Arun Singh and Vinod Tawde were among those attended the meeting.
فریق مخالف نے اس کی عوامی تشہیر کرکے عوام میں انتشار پیدا کیا ...
عالمی جانے کے جنوبی افریقا کے عائد کردہ الزامات میں سے کچھ د ...
AGENCIES ایودھیا میں آج رام للا کی پران پرتشٹھا کی عظیم تقریب ...
AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...
AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...
AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...
WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...
AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...
AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...
Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...