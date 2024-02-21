Election Commission Team Holds talks with Bihar Political Parties on Election Preparedness

@ECISVEEP

Election Commission team led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar Tuesday held discussions with representatives of national and recognized political parties of Bihar in Patna during the review of preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Representatives of 10 political parties which include BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress and Left Parties gave different suggestions to the poll panel. The RJD and Congress party requested the Commission to conduct upcoming elections through the old system of ballot papers. JD(U) suggested that the elections should be conducted in three phases in Bihar in view of next summer season.

The EC team also discussed different aspects related security, polling stations, electoral roll and voter awareness programmes with District Magistrates cum District Election Officers (DEO). Superintendent of Police of all districts and range DIG and IGs, Commissioners of all divisions were also present.

The three day visit of the Election Commission will conclude tomorrow.