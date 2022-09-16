UN World Food Program warns world is facing global emergency as around 345 million people marching toward starvation

WEB DESK

The UN World Food Program has warned that the world is facing a global emergency of unprecedented magnitude, as around 345 million people marching toward starvation. The executive director of the U.N. World Food Program, David Beasley said that 345 million people facing acute food insecurity in 82 countries.

He said it is incredibly troubling that 50 million of those people in 45 countries are suffering from very acute malnutrition. UN Under Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said, the widespread and increasing food insecurity is a result of the direct and indirect impact of conflict and violence. He also urged the Security Council to leave no stone unturned in trying to end these conflicts.