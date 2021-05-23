UN Security Council wants ‘full adherence’ to Gaza ceasefire

AMN/WEB DESK

United Nations Security Council has called for the full adherence to a cease-fire in the 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip. In a press statement, the UNSC said members of the Security Council welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire and recognized the important role Egypt, other regional countries, the UN, the Middle East Quartet and other international partners played in this regard.

The members of the Security Council mourned the loss of civilian lives during the violence. The statement also stressed the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population, particularly in Gaza. The UNSC urged the international community to work together on developing an integrated, robust package of support for a swift, sustainable reconstruction and recovery. The UNSC members affirmed their commitment to restoration of peace in the region based on the two-state solution and coexistence of Israel and Palestine within secure and recognized borders.

Egyptian mediators were in Israel and Palestinian territories to continue talks on firming up the cease-fire deal and securing long-term calm.

The conflict claimed the lives of at least 243 Palestinians and injured over 1,900 people. In Israel, there were at least 12 fatalities and hundreds of injuries.