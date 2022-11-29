FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Nov 2022 09:32:18      انڈین آواز

UN panel recommends Australia’s Great Barrier Reef be put on in danger list

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

A UN panel has recommended that Australia’s Great Barrier Reef should be listed as a world heritage site that is in danger. It said, the world’s biggest coral reef ecosystem was significantly impacted by climate change and warming of oceans.

The long-awaited report on the 10-day mission that took place in March said, climate change was presenting a serious challenge to the values that saw the reef inscribed as a global wonder in 1981.

However, Australian Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said that the government would push UNESCO to not list the reef as endangered because climate change was threatening all coral reefs across the world.

In January, the Australian government announced a billion-dollar package to protect the reef.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے پچاس سال مکمل

شعبے کے زیر اہتمام افتتاحی تقریب ، مذاکرہ ، مشاعرہ اور نمائش ...

بزنس ڈائری

ہندوستانی روپے میں بین الاقوامی تجارتی لین دین حکومت ہند ن ...

خوراک کے ضیاع کو روکنے کے لیے آپ کیا کریں؟

جاوید اختر اقو ام متحدہ کے خوراک اور زراعت سے متعلق ادارے (ا ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

US: Ex-Congwoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

AMN / WEB DESK Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid con ...

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Telangana to have first Integrated Rocket Facility of country by Skyroot Aerospace

WEB DESK Telangana will have the first Integrated Rocket Design, Manufacturing, and Testing Facility of the ...

ISRO launches PSLV-C54 rocket carrying earth observation satellite Oceansat & 8 nano satellites

AMN / WEB DESK India's PSLV C 54 was launched from Sathish Dhawan Space Centre Sriharikota at 11.56 am toda ...

@Powered By: Logicsart