UN panel recommends Australia’s Great Barrier Reef be put on in danger list

WEB DESK

A UN panel has recommended that Australia’s Great Barrier Reef should be listed as a world heritage site that is in danger. It said, the world’s biggest coral reef ecosystem was significantly impacted by climate change and warming of oceans.

The long-awaited report on the 10-day mission that took place in March said, climate change was presenting a serious challenge to the values that saw the reef inscribed as a global wonder in 1981.

However, Australian Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said that the government would push UNESCO to not list the reef as endangered because climate change was threatening all coral reefs across the world.

In January, the Australian government announced a billion-dollar package to protect the reef.