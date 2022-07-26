FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Jul 2022 11:16:26      انڈین آواز

UN and ASEAN condemn execution of political activists by Myanmar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / AIR

The United Nations and ASEAN have condemned execution of political activists in Myanmar. The United Nations Secretary General António Guterres has strongly condemned the execution of four political activists Phyo Zeya Thaw, Kyaw Min Yu (Ko Jimmy), Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw by the Myanmar military this weekend. In a statement released by the UN, the Secretary General offered his condolences to the families of the executed political activists. The statement said that the executions which are the first to be conducted since 1988 in Myanmar, mark a further deterioration of the already dire human rights environment in Myanmar.

The Secretary General reiterated his call for the immediate release of all arbitrarily detained prisoners including President Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

The ASEAN Chairman Prime Minister of Cambodia also issued a statement saying that ASEAN is extremely troubled and deeply saddened by the execution of four opposition activists despite personal appeal by him as Chairman of the grouping as well as appeals by other ASEAN members for sentences to be reconsidered. He further said that implementation of the death sentence just a week before the 55th ASEAN Ministerial meeting is highly reprehensible. The ASEAN Chairman said that it is a setback to the implementation of the Five-point consensus reached earlier to resolve the crisis in Myanmar.

On 25 July, Myanmar state media reported that the military had executed four people. It included former National League for Democracy (NLD) lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw, and democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu, popularly known as Ko Jimmy who were executed under counter-terrorism law. Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw were the other two men executed on murder charges.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

SAI starts “Create for India” campaign to cheer for Team India CWG Games

AMN A 215-member Indian athlete contingent across 16 disciplines is all set to participate in the Commonwea ...

India beat West Indies by 2 wickets in Second ODI to take 2-0 lead in three-match series

India defeated West Indies by 2 wickets in the Second ODI at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain last night to ...

Indian high jumper Tejaswin Shankar cleared to compete at Commonwealth Games 2022

Indian high jumper Tejaswin Shankar has been finally cleared to compete at the Commonwealth Games 2022 which b ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart