UK’s meteorological service issues red weather warning for England and South Wales

AMN

Storm Eunice has hit London and southeast England Today. Gusts of 122 Miles per hour (mph) have been recorded – the strongest in more than 30 years.

Extreme weather leaves thousands of homes without power. It forces schools and businesses to shut while also causing major travel disruption with road closures and the cancellation of train services, flights, and ferry sailings.

Earlier, The UK’s meteorological service issued a rare red weather warning for parts of the southwest of England and South Wales.