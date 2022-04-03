FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Apr 2022 01:46:41      انڈین آواز

Ukrainian troops have retaken control of Kyiv region, says Deputy Defence Minister

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ukrainian troops have retaken control of the entire territory of Kyiv region. In a Facebook post, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said, Russian forces retreated from some key towns near the Ukrainian capital. She said, Irpin, Bucha, Gostomel and the whole Kyiv region were liberated.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Okeksiy Arestovych said Ukrainian troops have retaken more than 30 towns and villages in the region since Russia announced this week that it would scale down operations around the capital.

Ukraine and its Western allies reported mounting evidence of Russia withdrawing its forces from around Kyiv and building its troop strength in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian soldiers of deliberately mining areas in northern Ukraine as they withdraw.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia’s talks with Ukraine have not been easy, but the main thing is that they are continuing. He also said Russia would like to continue talks with Ukraine in neighbouring Belarus but Kyiv opposed the idea. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Harmanpreet’s  hat-trick helps India beat England 4-3 in Hockey Pro League

  Harpal Singh Bedi Bhubaneswar,3 April: Defender Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick to enable ...

Jeswin Aldrin creates new National record in Long Jump battle

Harpal Singh Bedi Long Jumper J Jeswin Aldrin (Tamil Nadu) with a wind-aided leap of 8.37m created a new Na ...

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur launches new rare chemical Reference Materials to strengthen anti-doping testing

AMN Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur launched six new and rare Reference Materials (RM ...

خبرنامہ

ممبئی میں مسلم کمیونٹی کے لیے رہائشی سول سروسز کوچنگ پروگرام کا افتتاح

حکومت کی ’’بیک اپ ٹو بریلینس‘‘ پالیسی نے مرکزی حکومت کی مل ...

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart