Ukrainian troops have retaken control of Kyiv region, says Deputy Defence Minister

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ukrainian troops have retaken control of the entire territory of Kyiv region. In a Facebook post, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said, Russian forces retreated from some key towns near the Ukrainian capital. She said, Irpin, Bucha, Gostomel and the whole Kyiv region were liberated.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Okeksiy Arestovych said Ukrainian troops have retaken more than 30 towns and villages in the region since Russia announced this week that it would scale down operations around the capital.

Ukraine and its Western allies reported mounting evidence of Russia withdrawing its forces from around Kyiv and building its troop strength in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian soldiers of deliberately mining areas in northern Ukraine as they withdraw.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia’s talks with Ukraine have not been easy, but the main thing is that they are continuing. He also said Russia would like to continue talks with Ukraine in neighbouring Belarus but Kyiv opposed the idea.