AMN/ WEB DESK

Ukraine is working to evacuate all remaining troops from their last stronghold in the besieged port of Mariupol, ceding control of the city to Russia after months of conflict.

The evacuation of hundreds of fighters, to Russian-held towns, likely marked the end of the longest and bloodiest battle of the Ukraine war and a significant defeat for Ukraine.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said in a statement that the ‘Mariupol’ garrison has fulfilled its combat mission.