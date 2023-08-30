इंडियन आवाज़     30 Aug 2023 11:29:26      انڈین آواز

Ukrainian drones strike several regions in Russia

Published On:

AMN/ WEB DESK

Several Russian regions came under attack by a swarm of drones in the early hours on Wednesday (30th August 2023). The drones hit an airport in the city of Pskov causing a huge blaze and damaging four military transport planes. Pskov Governor Mikhail Vedernikov said the Russian military repelled the attack, and there were no injuries.

Russian authorities briefly closed the airspace in the region, while Pskov airport cancelled all flights today to assess potential damage to the runway.
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said unmanned aerial vehicles were deployed by Ukraine in several regions of Russia. She further said, seaborne drones were also used to attack Sevastopol harbor.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials.

