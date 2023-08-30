Pakistan: Imran Khan to remain behind bars

AMN

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan will remain behind bars after a special court extended his judicial remand in a cypher case till the 13th of September. It comes a day after the Islamabad High Court suspended his three-year jail sentence in the Toshakhana case. The cypher case pertains to a diplomatic document which reportedly went missing from Imran’s possession. His party alleges that it contained a threat from the United States to oust Imran Khan from power.

Meanwhile, a special court today sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi to a 14-day judicial remand in cypher case. The former foreign minister was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency earlier this month.

The special court has been set up to hear cases under the Official Secrets Act.