Gabon: Army seize power in Gabon

In Africa’s Gabon, twelve Army officers on 30th August 2023 appeared on national television to announce that they have seized power.

They also announced the cancellation of the recent election results and dissolution of all the institutions. They also added that the country’s borders have been closed until further notice. The sounds of loud gunfire were heard in the country’s capital, Libreville today. There was no immediate response by the government to the soldiers’ announcement. The whereabouts of Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Ondimba are also unknown. Among the soldiers were members of the Republican Guard, as well as soldiers of the regular army and police officers.



The apparent coup came shortly after Mr Bongo was re-elected for a third term, which the opposition argued was fraudulent. This will make it eighth such coup in Africa in the past three years if confirmed. It is the latest in a series of coups that have challenged governments with ties to France, the region’s former colonizer.