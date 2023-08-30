इंडियन आवाज़     30 Aug 2023 02:16:23      انڈین آواز

Gabon: Army seize power in Gabon

Leave a comment
Published On: By

In Africa’s Gabon, twelve Army officers on 30th August 2023 appeared on national television to announce that they have seized power.

They also announced the cancellation of the recent election results and dissolution of all the institutions. They also added that the country’s borders have been closed until further notice. The sounds of loud gunfire were heard in the country’s capital, Libreville today. There was no immediate response by the government to the soldiers’ announcement. The whereabouts of Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Ondimba are also unknown. Among the soldiers were members of the Republican Guard, as well as soldiers of the regular army and police officers.

The apparent coup came shortly after Mr Bongo was re-elected for a third term, which the opposition argued was fraudulent. This will make it eighth such coup in Africa in the past three years if confirmed. It is the latest in a series of coups that have challenged governments with ties to France, the region’s former colonizer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بچوں کی بہتر پرورش کے لئے سرمایہ کاری میں اضافہ ضروری

عندلیب اختر بچوں کی زندگی کے ابتدائی برس زندگی بھر کی صحت، ...

انڈیا پوسٹ پیمنٹس بینک:ترقی کی راہو ں پر مسلسل گامزن

جاوید اخترانڈیا پوسٹ پیمنٹس بینک(آئی پی پی بی) کا قیام بینکنگ ...

چھوٹے کاروباریوں کو روکاوٹ سے پاک قرض کی فراہمی

اے ایم اینبہت چھوٹی، چھوٹی اور اوسط درجے کی صنعتوں (ایم ایس ا ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO: Chandrayaan rover detects Sulphur, other elements on Moon

AMN The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) instrument onboard Chandrayaan-3 Rover has made the fi ...

ISRO to launch ‘Aditya L1’ mission to study sun on 2nd September from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK ISRO's Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun will be launched ...

@Powered By: Logicsart