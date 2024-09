Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk from his post. In a social media post, Zelensky said that he has decided to replace the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He has not given the reasons for the replacement. Later in the day, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that Lieutenant General Anatoliy Kryvonozhko, commander of the Center Air Command, will temporarily perform the duties of the Air Force commander.