Japan proposes highest-ever defense budget

Aug 31, 2024

WEB DESK

Japan’s Defense Ministry has proposed its highest-ever defense budget of about 59 billion U.S. dollars for the fiscal year 2025. This is the first time the country’s defense budget request has surpassed the 8 trillion yen mark.

The defense budget for the fiscal period that begins in April places significant emphasis on boosting Japan’s defense capabilities. The budget request was approved at the Defense Ministry meeting held yesterday, ahead of submission to the Finance Ministry for negotiations through December.

