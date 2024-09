REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO

A Russian helicopter carrying 22 people has gone missing near the Vachkazhets volcano in the Kamchatka region, Russia. The Mi-8T helicopter, operated by Vityaz-Aero airline, lost communication shortly after takeoff this morning.

The Federal Air Transport Agency said that the helicopter failed to respond to a scheduled call immediately after takeoff. Meanwhile, search for the missing helicopter has started, and a ground rescue team has also been deployed.