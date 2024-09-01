Brazilian SC Judge suspends Elon Musk’s platform X after he refuses to name a legal representative

A Brazilian Supreme Court Justice has ordered the suspension of Elon Musk’s social media platform X in Brazil after the tech billionaire refused to name a legal representative in the country. The move further escalates the months-long feud between the two persons over free speech, far-right accounts and misinformation. Justice Alexandre de Moraes had warned Musk earlier this week that X could be blocked in Brazil if he failed to comply with his order to name a representative, and established a 24-hour deadline.

The company did not have a representative in the country since earlier this month. Justice De Moraes said the platform would remain blocked until it complies. Responding to the ban, Elon Musk accused the Brazilian Judge of destroying free speech in the country.