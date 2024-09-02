South Korea to conduct offensive cyber defence operations to protect national infrastructure from hacking attacks

South Korea will conduct offensive cyber defence operations to protect critical national infrastructure from hacking attacks and counter disinformation. The National Security Council (NSC) unveiled the National Cybersecurity Basic Plan jointly drawn up with 14 government agencies, including the spy agency and police, as well as Ministries of Foreign Affairs, National Defence, and Science and ICT, following the announcement of the cybersecurity strategy in February this year.

The NSC adviser said the plan could help better defend cyberspace against hostile forces using the latest technologies, such as deepfakes.

The latest plan sets up 100 action tasks meant to expand on the National Cybersecurity Strategy announced at the beginning of February. Not all of the action tasks have been made public.

It will also establish an information security industry ecosystem based on industry-academia research collaboration and pursue global competitiveness as it builds the foundation for its national cybersecurity capabilities.