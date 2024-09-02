THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

South Korea to conduct offensive cyber defence operations to protect national infrastructure from hacking attacks

Sep 1, 2024

South Korea will conduct offensive cyber defence operations to protect critical national infrastructure from hacking attacks and counter disinformation. The National Security Council (NSC) unveiled the National Cybersecurity Basic Plan jointly drawn up with 14 government agencies, including the spy agency and police, as well as Ministries of Foreign Affairs, National Defence, and Science and ICT, following the announcement of the cybersecurity strategy in February this year.

The NSC adviser said the plan could help better defend cyberspace against hostile forces using the latest technologies, such as deepfakes.

The latest plan sets up 100 action tasks meant to expand on the National Cybersecurity Strategy announced at the beginning of February. Not all of the action tasks have been made public.

It will also establish an information security industry ecosystem based on industry-academia research collaboration and pursue global competitiveness as it builds the foundation for its national cybersecurity capabilities.

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Heavy rain continues to lash several parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

September 2, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar: RJD leader Shyam Rajak joins JD(U)

September 2, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana Govt issues flash flood warning for 19 districts; CM Reddy Directs Officials to Be on High Alert

September 1, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

UAE launches two-month visa amnesty program for those residing in the country illegally

September 1, 2024