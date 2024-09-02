THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Bangladesh HC rejects writ petition seeking ban on Awami League

Sep 1, 2024

Bangladesh- the High Court (HC) today rejected the writ petition that sought a ban on the Awami League and cancellation of its registration for its alleged involvement in the killing of students and general people during the student-led mass upsurge.

United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported Attorney General of Bangladesh Md. Asaduzzaman having said that an HC bench passed the order after hearing the petition.

Arifur Rahman Murad Bhuiyan, executive director of human rights organisation Sarda, submitted the petition with the HC on August 19 seeking the court’s directive to ban the Awami League, reports UNB. The petition had also sought a minimum three-year term for the interim government to implement necessary reforms.

