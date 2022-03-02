Ukraine Crisis: Kerala Govt arranges flight for students from New Delhi to Kochi

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Kerala government has arranged a chartered flight today to Kochi, to fly students who arrived in New Delhi from the war-torn areas of Ukraine.

The Vice-Chairman of the Department of Non-Resident Keralite Affairs, P Sreeramakrishnan told media persons in Kochi that the flight will leave New Delhi by 4 PM this evening, and reach Kochi by 7 pm.

The chartered aircraft can accommodate 180 passengers.

He said 36 students who arrived in New Delhi last night from Ukraine, have been accommodated at the Kerala House. They will also board the chartered flight.