इंडियन आवाज़     12 Jul 2023 08:32:07      انڈین آواز
Ukraine can join NATO is allies agree and conditions met

WEB DESK

NATO member countries yesterday said that Ukraine can join the military alliance when allies agree and conditions are met. This came after President Volodymyr Zelensky criticised the lack of a timeframe and vague language regarding the conditions for inviting Ukraine. He also accused the alliance of providing Russia with motivation for invasion. In a statement, NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg emphasised that the alliance had made significant decisions and conveyed a strong message of support for Ukraine. He acknowledged Zelensky’s concerns but stressed the importance of Ukraine prevailing in its war with Russia before discussing membership.

Meanwhile,Western countries will propose long-term security commitments for Ukraine. The G7 group of nations are expected to issue a declaration on how they will help Kyiv defeat Russia and deter any new aggression in the coming years. The announcement will provide a framework under which individual nations will later agree bilateral deals with Kyiv detailing the weapons they will give.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine raises concerns about the potential for NATO to become directly involved in the conflict and risk a military confrontation with Russia.

