Five Mexicans killed in helicopter crash in Nepal

In Nepal, all six people including five Mexicans and a pilot onboard a private commercial helicopter were killed after the ill-fated chopper crashed in a hilly terrain after going missing near the Mount Everest area today.

The bodies of five of the six people were found at the crash site. The Manang Air NA-MV chopper took off from Surke Airport in Solukhumbu district at 10:04 am for Kathmandu and lost contact at 10:13 am. The helicopter crashed in the Lamjura area of Likhupike Rural Municipality in the remote mountainous Solukhumbu district.