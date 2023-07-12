इंडियन आवाज़     12 Jul 2023 02:09:00      انڈین آواز
Five Mexicans killed in helicopter crash in Nepal

In Nepal, all six people including five Mexicans and a pilot onboard a private commercial helicopter were killed after the ill-fated chopper crashed in a hilly terrain after going missing near the Mount Everest area today.

The bodies of five of the six people were found at the crash site. The Manang Air NA-MV chopper took off from Surke Airport in Solukhumbu district at 10:04 am for Kathmandu and lost contact at 10:13 am. The helicopter crashed in the Lamjura area of Likhupike Rural Municipality in the remote mountainous Solukhumbu district.

