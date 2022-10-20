https://theindianawaaz.com/advertise-with-us/
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Oct 2022 10:27:33      انڈین آواز

UK: PM Liz Truss resigns within 45 days of assuming power

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned from the post just six weeks after her appointment. Speaking outside the door of her Number 10 Downing Street office today, Truss accepted that she could not deliver the promises she made when she was running for Conservative leader, having lost the faith of her party. She said there will be a Conservative leadership election to be completed within the next week. Earlier in the day, Conservative Party officials had gathered at Downing Street while a growing number of her own lawmakers called on her to quit.

Ms Truss becomes the shortest-serving prime minister in British history, just for 45 days. George Canning previously held the record, serving 119 days in 1827 when he died.

Appointed on the 6th of last month, forty-seven-year-old Truss was forced to sack her Finance Minister and closest political ally, Kwasi Kwarteng, and abandon almost all her economic programme after their plans for vast unfunded tax cuts crashed the pound and British bonds. Truss’s premiership came under renewed pressure after the Home Secretary resigned and a chaotic vote on fracking. There was fury yesterday around the vote and the methods used to get MPs to vote with the government.

Liz Her former leadership rival Rishi Sunak is the bookmakers’ favorite to take over in No 10, followed by Penny Mordaunt and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has confirmed he will not stand to be the next Conservative leader and UK Prime Minister.

French President Emmanuel Macron said it was important the UK finds “stability as soon as possible”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

ISSF World Championship: Ramita Jindal crowned world champion in 10 meter Air Rifle Women Junior event in Cairo

AMN India's Ramita Jindal was crowned world champion in the 10-meter Air Rifle Women Junior event at the In ...

Denmark Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth to face Loh Kean Yew of Singapore; Lakshya Sen and H S Prannoy to face each other

AMN In Denmark Open Badminton, Kidambi Srikanth will face Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the men's single cat ...

World U-23 Wrestling Championships: Sajan, Vikas, and Nitesh add to medal tally

AMN In the World under-23 Wrestling Championships, India's medal tally rose up to a record three on Wednesd ...

خبرنامہ

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

نئی تحقیق – معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا -ممکنBIZNESNAMA

معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا ممکن سائنسی تحقیق پر م ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart