UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned from the post just six weeks after her appointment. Speaking outside the door of her Number 10 Downing Street office today, Truss accepted that she could not deliver the promises she made when she was running for Conservative leader, having lost the faith of her party. She said there will be a Conservative leadership election to be completed within the next week. Earlier in the day, Conservative Party officials had gathered at Downing Street while a growing number of her own lawmakers called on her to quit.

Ms Truss becomes the shortest-serving prime minister in British history, just for 45 days. George Canning previously held the record, serving 119 days in 1827 when he died.

Appointed on the 6th of last month, forty-seven-year-old Truss was forced to sack her Finance Minister and closest political ally, Kwasi Kwarteng, and abandon almost all her economic programme after their plans for vast unfunded tax cuts crashed the pound and British bonds. Truss’s premiership came under renewed pressure after the Home Secretary resigned and a chaotic vote on fracking. There was fury yesterday around the vote and the methods used to get MPs to vote with the government.

Liz Her former leadership rival Rishi Sunak is the bookmakers’ favorite to take over in No 10, followed by Penny Mordaunt and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has confirmed he will not stand to be the next Conservative leader and UK Prime Minister.

French President Emmanuel Macron said it was important the UK finds “stability as soon as possible”.